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Home > Entertainment News > A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?

A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?

Ashmit Patel once recalled how a nightclub fight between Sohail Khan and Sikander Kher turned physical, leaving him caught in the middle. The actor said his attempt to separate the two also damaged his friendship with Sikander.

Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher (Image: X)
Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 17:10 IST

A nightclub fight involving Sohail Khan and Sikander Kher reportedly turned physical, with Ashmit Patel finding himself caught in the middle. Years later, Ashmit recalled how he tried to stop the two actors from fighting, only to get dragged into the confrontation himself.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ashmit said the incident also affected his friendship with Sikander. He maintained that he was trying to protect his friend when he stepped in, but Sikander did not see it that way. The episode dates back to around 2005, when the three actors were part of the same social circle.

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Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher’s Nightclub Fight

Recalling the incident, Ashmit said he was not initially involved in the argument between Sohail and Sikander. As tensions escalated, he tried to take Sikander away from the situation so that things could cool down. Ashmit said Sikander kept insisting that he wanted to speak to Sohail. He advised him to wait until everyone had calmed down, but the confrontation did not end there.

According to Ashmit, Sohail later came outside the nightclub, where the two men began punching each other again. Ashmit tried to intervene once more and found himself getting hit in the process. He explained that being caught between two people fighting meant he was taking blows from both sides, even though he had not been part of the original dispute.

Ashmit Patel’s Attempt To Stop The Fight Backfired

Ashmit said his efforts to separate the two were misunderstood by Sikander, who allegedly pushed him and questioned why he was interfering. The situation then became personal. Ashmit said he lost his temper after feeling that Sikander had mistreated him despite his attempt to help.

He also acknowledged that he may have hit Sikander in response. According to Ashmit, the incident left a lasting strain on their relationship, with Sikander continuing to hold the episode against him. Ashmit’s account presents the incident as more than a clash between two actors. His own involvement, he suggested, changed his equation with Sikander, who had been his friend before the confrontation.

Anupam Kher’s Police Complaint After The Incident

The nightclub fight had also attracted media attention in earlier years. Reports published after the incident said that Anupam Kher, Sikander’s father, had filed a police complaint against Sohail Khan and Ashmit Patel, alleging that they had beaten his son.

The accounts surrounding the incident have differed. Ashmit’s later recollection was that he had initially tried to separate the two men and became involved only after the confrontation escalated. Sohail Khan has not publicly provided a detailed account of the fight in the reports reviewed for this article. The available coverage does not establish an independently verified, complete sequence of events.

How The Fight Affected Ashmit Patel And Sikander Kher’s Friendship

For Ashmit, the lasting consequence was his damaged relationship with Sikander. He said Sikander misunderstood his attempt to intervene and continued to hold a grudge over what happened. The incident is an example of how a confrontation that begins between two people can draw others into it, sometimes with consequences that last long after the fight itself.

Ashmit, who became widely known after appearing in the 2004 thriller Murder, later featured in films including Fight Club – Members Only, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Toss. Sikander Kher continued working in Indian cinema and later appeared in the international film Monkey Man.

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A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?

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A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?

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A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?
A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?
A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?
A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?
A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?

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