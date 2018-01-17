Incidentally, A R Rahman and Prithviraj have collaborated for the Tamil film 'Kaaviya Thalaivan'. Both of them won awards for this 2014 film as well. Talking about his journey in films in Dubai, the musician added, "I am lucky or blessed to have worked with people who have always pushed me to achieve the best.

It was in 1992 that Oscar-winner A R Rahman composed music as an independent musician for a Malayalam film ‘Yodha’ for director Sangeeth Sivan. That was the same year he scored music for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Roja’ which shot him right to the top. Now, Rahman is back to Malayalam cinema scoring music for none other than actor Prithviraj’s ‘Aadujeevitham’. Directed by Blessy, this movie is based on writer Benyamin’s novel of the same name. Rahman made this announcement in Dubai on Tuesday.

‘Aadujeevitham’ (Goat Days) is about the story a migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, working in Saudi Arabia who is abused and goes missing. He ends up herding goats in the Saudi desert and during this time comes up with a plan on how to escape the country. The novel is divided into four parts – Prison, Desert, Escape and Refuge. This will be an exciting comeback for Rahman who has worked primarily in Tamil, Telugu and English films. There as a lot of speculation last year that Rahman would score for Prithviraj’s film but it has only now been officially confirmed by the maestro himself.

Incidentally, Rahman and Prithviraj have collaborated for the Tamil film ‘Kaaviya Thalaivan’. Both of them won awards for this 2014 film as well. Talking about his journey in films in Dubai, the musician added, “I am lucky or blessed to have worked with people who have always pushed me to achieve the best. Veteran filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Shankar, Subhash Ghai, Imtiaz Ali, and Danny Boyle are the few with whom I have collaborated.”

Furthermore, he attributed his success to sheer hard work. “You need to have perseverance, there is nothing called instant success. Instant success never comes,” said Rahman. While Prithviraj’s film will release first, Rahman also has Shrikumar Menon’s magnum opus ‘Randamoozham’ in Malayalam. Pre-production is on for this film currently.