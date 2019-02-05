The music maestro A.R Rahman is the pioneer to win two Academy Awards in a single night. The master of the melodious and soulful compositions stated in an interview that he was starving himself to look in shape the eve prior to the ceremony.

Rahman was lauded with two Academy Awards for the original score for Slumdog Millionaire and enormously popular global hit Jai Ho. On being interviewed about his disposition post win, the music composer stated that he was just beginning to look slim for the ceremony. the Danny-Boyle directed drama won 81st Academy Award with 8 victories amongst 10 nominations.

The Oscar win was a turning point in Rahman’s life making buying him the global fame followed by two more Oscar nominations in 2011. Following the win, Rahman quoted that he has moved past the shadows of his Oscar win because it serves as an identity for him in Hollywood and was proud to mention that now the people in Hollywood know his name. The event took place in Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi as a limerick to Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman also narrated an incident about Anil Kapoor missing the opportunity of watching him bag the award as he departed to get him a drink. Anil further reacted to his disclosure by replying that he won’t ever forgive him as he was desperately waiting for Rahman to get an award. The former added that he got a sudden urge to dance like a butterfly, on the stage when the music was played and he was being awarded so had to control himself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More