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Home > Entertainment News > A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines

A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali look featured a 30-carat emerald pendant reportedly linked to the Begums of Bhopal and inscribed with Ayat-ul-Kursi. The royal heirloom has now become the subject of a legal notice seeking the removal of her photographs and a public apology.

Kareena Kapoors Diwali Jewellery (Image: X)
Kareena Kapoors Diwali Jewellery (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 13:45 IST

A piece of jewellery with history spanning over 2 centuries is what has brought actress Kareena Kapoor Khan into controversy. In the celebrations of the Diwali festival, the actress wore a 30-carat emerald pendant that belonged to the Bhopal royal lineage. But the Quranic inscription on the jewellery has become the focus of a legal notice.

Abbas Hafeez, who works for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, filed the notice on November 11. He also addressed the celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, who provided information regarding the jewellery in relation to Kareena’s festive look. The controversy has highlighted the family legacy of the pendant, as well as the religious implications of the inscription and the objection to its portrayal through the actress’s pictures on social media.

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What Is The Story Behind Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Pendant?

For Diwali, Kareena opted for a beige kaftan designed by Punit Balana. She accessorized herself with a matching turban and traditional ornaments. One of the ornaments included a 30-carat emerald that had the Quranic verse known as “Ayat-ul-Kursi” engraved on it. According to Rhea Kapoor, the stylist of the actress, the emerald was an heirloom belonging to Begum of Bhopal. As mentioned in her Instagram post, the jewelleries belonged to the family of Saif Ali Khan, who was Kareena’s husband.

The pendant’s age, as per the description given by Rhea, is around 200 years. As per the journey of the pendant, its route runs from the Pataudi family that goes back to Sajida Sultan. Sajida Sultan was the maternal grandmother of Saif who married her son. Sajida Sultan was the daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

The wife of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was Sajida Sultan whose son was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who is the father of Saif Ali Khan. So, this pendant, which was worn by Kareena, had a long history of its own.

Why Did Kareena Kapoor Receive A Legal Notice?

The complaint was made by Abbas Hafeez, whose lawyers, Mohammad Zafar, served the legal notice to Kareena and Rhea. The notice revolves around the display of the Ayat-ul-Kursi, the verse from the Quran that is carved into the emerald. In his objection, Hafeez stated that the display of this Quranic verse in the social media pictures was not done in the manner in which it should have been respected.

It must be noted here that Hafeez’s objection was not against Kareena celebrating Diwali, her clothes, or even her liberty to wear jewellery. His objection specifically revolved around the manner in which the Quranic verse was displayed in her jewelry. It must also be noted here that there were certain objections raised by some of the Islamic scholars regarding wearing Quranic verses on jewellery.

However, it must be kept in mind that there are different views within religions about such matters. It must also be noted here that Hafeez issued this notice in his personal capacity and not in the capacity of the Congress party. It must be noted here that his objection would have remained the same even if this piece of jewellery was used during Eid.

What Does The Legal Notice Demand?

The notice has requested for the removal of images and posts related to the pendant on their respective social media pages managed by Kareena and Rhea. The notice has also asked for a public apology as well as an assurance that the Quranic verse inscribed on the pendant will not be shown in any way which could damage its religious sanctity.

According to the lawyer representing Hafeez, more legal measures could be taken in case of non-response to the demands mentioned above. These legal measures may include contacting the police or the court of law. Nevertheless, a legal notice does not imply any court order or offense.

Have Kareena Kapoor Or Rhea Kapoor Responded?

Up until November 12, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor had not made any comments regarding the legal notice, based on the reports available. The pictures that sparked the controversy about the pendant were also tagged with the caption by Kareena regarding celebrating Diwali through tradition. While it was initially a celebration of fashion, the issue has now been brought into limelight due to the alleged royal heirloom, religious writing on it and disagreement on how to exhibit such jewellery.

The case is still limited to a legal notice, and it will be seen what happens next, whether Kareena or Rhea replies to the demands, or the person sending the legal notice takes legal measures against them.

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A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines
Tags: Bhopal Royal FamilyBollywoodDiwali 2026entertainment newskareena kapoorRhea KapoorSaif Ali Khan

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A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines

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A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines

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A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines
A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines
A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines
A Royal Heirloom, A Quranic Verse And A Legal Notice: Why Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Jewellery Is Making Headlines
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