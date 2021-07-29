The importance of a fitness routine is known to one and all. The pandemic has allowed us to look deep within and value our body and mind.

For actor Naila Grewal, a fitness routine has always been a three way connection between “body, mind and soul”. A fresh new face and a bold performer, Naila is ticking all the right boxes and is here to make a real impact on the Indian film industry. Her Instagram handle offers a peek into her effortless style, enamour and spellbinding screen presence, and man were we hooked! Beyond fitness fads and unhealthy diets, clearly Naila is about holistic well-being where her mental health and fitness mirrors the physical.

People often look upto their favourite actors and performers for various reasons. Be it fashion or fitness, social media is a treasure trove for all things inspirational. But this role as inspirers comes with responsibility. Naila helps keep it real and healthy by letting us in on some of her fitness secrets- “My approach to fitness is one that is holistic and kind on my body. It all starts with a balanced diet and ample hydration. Coupled with this, I dabble with different forms of exercise responding to what my mind and body wants. This could be yoga, Pilates, weight training or my absolute go to- Dance! There’s nothing quite like a fulfilling, intense dance session.”

Naila’s career graph is a testament to her choice of films. She is seen playing pivotal and socially relevant roles in films like Thappad, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bhangra Paa Le and Tamasha. Naila has additionally endorsed some big brands like Lakme, Phillips, Platinum and Hyundai, to name a few.