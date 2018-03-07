In a sweet gesture, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's deceased fan has named him as the inheritor of the money in her bank locker and account in her will. This sweet gesture has obviously left Sanju Baba overwhelmed and he can’t thank enough the late fan for showing so much of love for the popular actor.

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who has stolen millions of hearts with his striking personality and carefree attitude, is one of the most loved Bollywood actors. It is known to all that Bollywood actors have a huge fan base across the globe and their fans are so crazy for them that they can do anything for their favourite actor. One such fan of Sanjay Dutt has left everyone surprised after she reportedly left all her money to him. According to reports, a deceased fan of actor Sanjay Dutt had named him as the inheritor of the money in her bank locker and account in her will.

This sweet gesture has obviously left Sanju Baba overwhelmed and he can’t thank enough the late fan for showing so much of love for the popular actor. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Malabar Hill resident Nishi Tripathi, 62, who breathed her last on January 15 after battling a terminal illness, had willed the money from her bank account and locker to Dutt. The fan had nominated ‘Film star Sanjay Dutt’ in her bank document and had mentioned Dutt’s Pali Hill home address. She had also written several letters to the bank to will several other belongings too.

Sanjay Dutt’s lawyer Jadhav was quoted saying, “We have communicated that Sanjay Dutt will be seeking no claim on the belongings and will adhere to any legal proceedings necessary to transfer the valuables back to the family.” However, Sanju Baba, who was touched by this speechless gesture, has refused to take a single penny. Dutt will be next seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

