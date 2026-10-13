A Torn Kurta, A Film Set And A Fallout: What Happened Between Nana Patekar And Vidhu Vinod Chopra During Parinda?

Nana Patekar was known for bringing an intense, unpredictable energy to his performances, but that intensity reportedly spilled over into real-life clashes on film sets. One such incident involved filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the making of Parinda (1989), the crime drama that became one of the most memorable films in both their careers.

The confrontation became particularly memorable for an unusual reason: Chopra tore Nana’s kurta during a heated argument, and the damaged costume ended up becoming part of a scene in the film. Years later, both men spoke about their difficult working relationship, offering glimpses into what happened behind the scenes of the acclaimed movie.

Following Nana Patekar’s death at the age of 75 on October 8, the story has resurfaced as audiences revisit the actor’s career, his celebrated performances and the difficult experiences he shared about working with fellow filmmakers.

What Happened Between Nana Patekar And Vidhu Vinod Chopra On Parinda’s Sets?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recounted the incident during an appearance on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. According to the filmmaker, the tension between them had built up over time because of their contrasting temperaments. Chopra said Nana would often abuse him while he was directing scenes. He recalled that he had not been accustomed to using abusive language before working with the actor, but their exchanges eventually led him to respond in the same manner.

The confrontation that resulted in the torn kurta occurred after a long day of shooting. Chopra recalled that they were filming a scene in which Nana’s character had to display grief following his wife’s death. The actor reportedly said he was exhausted and wanted to leave for home. Chopra responded that he could leave but would have to pay the production’s overhead costs. The exchange escalated, with both men swearing at each other before a physical scuffle followed.

Chopra recalled that he tore Nana’s kurta during the confrontation. Police personnel present on the set were reportedly taken aback by the sight of the filmmaker and actor fighting among themselves.

How Did Nana Patekar’s Torn Kurta Become Part Of Parinda?

The incident took an unexpected turn when the crew was ready to shoot the scene. According to Chopra, cinematographer Binod Pradhan called for the shot while the argument was still unfolding. Chopra stepped out of the frame, while Nana returned to his mark. Since his kurta had been torn during the scuffle, the actor appeared in a vest for the scene.

Chopra later explained that the tears visible in Nana’s eyes during the emotional sequence were genuine. The two had just fought, and the intensity of that confrontation carried into the performance. The anecdote offers an unusual behind-the-scenes account of a film scene in which the tension visible on screen was connected to an actual incident off camera. It also highlights the difficult working conditions surrounding the production, which Chopra said was made on a tight budget.

The filmmaker recalled that the crew had to bring food from home rather than rely on production-provided meals. According to his account, an earlier disagreement over food had also contributed to the tension between them.

Did Nana Patekar And Vidhu Vinod Chopra Ever Work Together Again?

Despite their celebrated collaboration on Parinda, Nana and Chopra never worked together on another film. Nana also spoke candidly about his relationship with the filmmaker in a later interview with The Lallantop. When asked about meeting Chopra, the actor remarked, “Every time I meet him, I wish it to be the last meeting.”

The comment reflected the bitterness that remained in Nana’s recollection of their interactions, even years after the film’s release. Chopra, however, had offered a slightly different ending to the specific on-set incident. He said that after the confrontation, the two eventually hugged it out and Nana told him he had been nervous about the scene. The filmmaker described the episode as part of the difficult but intense process through which Parinda was made.

The accounts suggest that the argument did not prevent them from completing the film, even though their professional association did not continue beyond it.

Why Is Parinda Remembered As A Landmark Film?

Parinda, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starred Nana Patekar along with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. The film was a crime drama that depicted the Mumbai’s criminal underworld through the story of two brothers involved in a cycle of violence. The role played by Nana Patekar of the gangster Anna is one of the notable performances of his career. The movie received accolades and also won two National Film Awards.

The story of the torn kurta is a reflection of the underlying tension within the noted performance. While the movie had an ensemble cast and crew that received acclaim, its creation was also not without any disputes. The clash of Nana Patekar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the most noted stories related to the film-making process.

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