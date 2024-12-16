A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

Sonal Mansingh remembered Ustad Zakir Hussain’s warmth, humility, and artistic brilliance. Reflecting on their decades-long friendship, she paid tribute to his profound influence on the world of Indian classical music. Mansingh shared memorable anecdotes and highlighted Hussain’s lasting legacy in both music and humanity.

In an exclusive conversation with Devika Chopra, NewsX Editor, Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh, renowned Indian classical dancer and Rajya Sabha MP, fondly remembered the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away recently. Mansingh shared her heartfelt tributes, reflecting on their long-standing friendship, Hussain’s unparalleled talent, and his legacy in the world of music.

Mansingh expressed disbelief at the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, reminiscing about his warm and friendly nature. She recalled his humble demeanor, how he effortlessly embraced global admiration and accolades, and his kindness towards everyone. “All the admiration and love he received globally sat very easy on him,” Mansingh shared, emphasizing Hussain’s remarkable ability to connect with people through both his music and his character. She further noted that his geniality and authenticity made him a truly unique artist, and she firmly believed that there would never be another Zakir Hussain.

In 2018, both Mansingh and Hussain were honored with the prestigious Senate Network Academy Fellowship. Although they were unable to attend the ceremony in person, Mansingh fondly remembered hearing the news of the shared recognition. When they later met post-COVID, Hussain expressed how proud he felt to receive the fellowship alongside her, acknowledging the mutual respect they held for each other. Mansingh conveyed that this moment was deeply meaningful, underlining Hussain’s humility and grace even in the face of immense success.

Mansingh shared several touching anecdotes from her decades-long connection with the tabla maestro. One memorable incident took place during a performance in Patna in the early 1980s, where organizers failed to provide her with proper accommodation. Upon hearing about the issue, Hussain rushed to her aid, scolding the organizers and ensuring she was accommodated in the best room. This act of kindness, as well as Hussain’s unwavering support for his fellow artists, became a defining aspect of their friendship.

Mansingh also recalled the first time she encountered a young Zakir Hussain, performing with his father at a festival in Bombay. She was immediately struck by his remarkable skill and dedication to his craft. Over the years, they shared a deep professional bond, with Hussain accompanying many renowned musicians at major music and dance festivals.

As Mansingh reflected on Hussain’s genius, she highlighted how his music transcended boundaries and left an indelible impact on the world. From his early performances at the age of seven to his groundbreaking fusion of jazz and Indian classical music, Hussain redefined the art of tabla. His versatility and innovation, blending traditional tabla rhythms with modern sounds, revolutionized the way audiences around the globe experienced Indian classical music.

Mansingh spoke of the profound connection between artists like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pandit Ravi Shankar, and other greats, emphasizing that the world of Indian classical music is free from distinctions of caste, religion, or belief. She credited the performing arts as a universal medium where artists are united by their passion for creation, not their backgrounds.

Mansingh concluded the conversation by reflecting on the lasting impact of Ustad Zakir Hussain’s legacy. She pointed out that his dedication to his art, humility, and selflessness serve as a guiding light for future generations. “The legacy he leaves behind is the inspiration to go higher and deeper in one’s art,” she said, stressing the importance of devotion to the craft and the need for artists to remain humble and focused on their music.

As she conveyed her deepest condolences to his family, Mansingh expressed the collective sense of loss felt by the music and dance community. “We all love him. He will be missed greatly,” she shared. Ustad Zakir Hussain’s soul-stirring music and his generous spirit will continue to inspire countless artists and music lovers worldwide, ensuring that his legacy endures for generations to come.

