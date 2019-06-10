AA 19: Actor Kajal Aggarwal will sizzle onscreen in an item song which also has Allu Arjun in the lead role. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the lead female role in the film.

AA 19: Actor Kajal Aggarwal is yet once again going to be seen in a smoking hot item number that has created a buzz on the internet. Yes, the Magadheera actress who had earlier turned on the heat with items number like Pakka Local from Jr NTR’s Janatha Garage is all set to sizzle on the screen in Trivikram Srinivas film AA 19 starring Allu Arjun. According to reports, the news of Kajal Aggarwal featuring in the item song came up this morning after which the internet went all abuzz about it.

Actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the lead female character in the film. The first schedule of the film has already been shot and the second schedule has kicked off recently. According to reports, the makers had thought about casting Kajal Aggarwal in the item song since its inception. The makers approached Kajal and she accepted the offer. On the other hand, the film which will have music composed by Thaman S while Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has been brought on-board to pen the lyrics for the songs.

The film marks Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with the director and it will also have Bollywood actress Tabu play a crucial role. The film is being jointly produced by Geetha Arts (Allu Aravind) and Haarika Haasine Creations (Chinababu).

