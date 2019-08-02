AA20: Allu Arjun is currently wrapping up his film AA 19 with Pooja Hegde and Tabu in lead roles. If reports go by, Allu Arjun will start prepping up for his next release AA 20 and it will go on floors from September 18, 2019.

AA20: Tollywood’s heartthrob Allu Arjun who is currently busy with Pooja Hegde, Tabu starrer AA 19 has signed another film ahead of the year and will star in AA20 with Sukumar. While there are a lot of speculations surrounding Allu Arjun’s nineteenth film, the movie title is still tentatively AA19. Coming back to the main topic, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are grabbing all the headlines as speculations are rife that the duo will be collaborating for the fourth time after I am That Change, Arya 2, and Arya.

Going by the reports, as soon as Allu Arjun is done shooting for his previous film, he will commence shooting for AA 20 with Sukumar. The movie is set to go on floors by September 18, 2019, and makers are planning for a summer 2020 release. As the star will be collaborating for another mega-budget movie, fans are eagerly waiting for the partnership.

Reportedly Rashmika Mandanna has been approached for the project but no official announcement has been made for the same. Meanwhile Bunny visited Kakinada where thousands of fans welcomed him with flowers and garlands. The Telugu star took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him coming out of the car and his fans going all crazy for him. He wrote thankyou Kakinada for the hearty welcome. I love all my fans, gratitude.

Allu Arjun started his career back in 1985 with Vijetha as a child artist followed by Swati Mutyam in 1986. After that, he made his cameo appearance in 2001 with Daddy and his adult debut film was Gangotri in 2003. Apart from being an actor, Allu Arjun is a producer as well as a singer. He crooned Prapancham Naaventa Vasthunte song for his movie Vedam in 2011.

