The first ever teaser of Karan Johar's latest installment Aadai is out now. In the teaser, Amala Paul can be seen in an interesting and courageous role.

After his massive hit Meyaadha Maan, writer and producer, Rathnakumar has put hands on Aadai. Aadai is a Tamil film. The word Aadai means dress in English. The first look poster of Amala Paul starrer was released last year on September 4. It showed Amala wrapped in a toilet paper and crying for life as she was bleeding. This made everyone curious about the movie.

The first teaser of Karan Johar’s Aadai is out now and is very captivating. The movie does not follow a very common genre. The teaser has entertained masses. The tale of the movie is very unique and will stir the land beneath the feet of viewers. The teaser has left everybody very anxious for the release.

The teaser was shared by the director on his twitter account. The caption read freedom is what you do with what is been done to you which is a quote by Jean Paul Sartre.

The songs of the movie are composed by Pradeep Kumar’s band Ookga, produced by Vijay Subramanian and photographed by Vijay Karthik Kannan.

On her role in the movie, the actor earlier said it is one movie for which she has to go deep into the character. With its unique tale, the movie demands the actor to bring out her inert goodness. In the movie she will be seen as Kaamini, everybody has already started accepting her as the character. She even said Rathna Kumar’s Meyaadha Maan boosted her confidence even more. The movie speaks fathoms of his capabilities.

