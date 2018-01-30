Director Jeethu Joseph has written and directed a story that focuses more on action and less on emotions and romance. The story of Aadhi is also different from the Malayalam cinema fare of recent times. He seems to have tailor-made it for Pranav but some of the scenes just seem mandatory rather than fitting into the story. Some of the scenes seem unnatural and the acting also seems artificial.

He is a talented young man in Kerala who dreams of making it as a music director. Aadhi or Adithya Mohan (Pranav Mohanlal) has been given two years by his dad (Siddique) to get the big break in this unconventional career. But Aadhi’s mother (Lena) is a pillar of support as she believes in his talent and constantly encourages him to find new ways of getting his break. Including speaking to superstar Mohanlal who comes to dine at a restaurant where they are at. When he is not strumming his guitar coming up with new tunes or playing at a club, Aadhi indulges in parkour with his friends on the beach.

One day Aadhi’s dad asks him to drive down a friend’s Rolls Royce to Bengaluru and he also weaves in a chance to perform at a top club there. And this is where things change and Aadhi’s life turns upside down. What happens at the club? Why does Aadhi start to run and ends up hiding? Who is trying to kill him? Pranav Mohanlal, son of Malayalam star Mohanlal, makes his debut with director Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Aadhi’. He plays the role of the young, carefree musician who gets frustrated with rejections as he tries to get a break as a music director in the film industry. But Aadhi’s role also involves action as extensive stunt scenes with parkour have been shot. Pranav is good in the action scenes but is distinctly uncomfortable in some of the others.

Director Jeethu Joseph has written and directed a story that focuses more on action and less on emotions and romance. The story is also different from the Malayalam cinema fare of recent times. He seems to have tailor-made it for Pranav but some of the scenes just seem mandatory rather than fitting into the story. Some of the scenes seem unnatural and the acting also seems artificial. The story is not something new but a run-of-the-mill bad guy chases good guy except we have parkour thrown in to spice it up rather than cars and bikes.

A little bit of Mohanlal is added not just by way of the actor’s cameo but also by Aadhi singing ‘Mizhoyoram’ a song from Mohanlal’s debut film ‘Manjilvirinja Pookkal’. Being Pranav’s debut film, overlook the flaws and catch it for the action and Mohanlal Junior.