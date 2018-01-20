The trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's upcoming action-thriller titled Aadhi was released on Saturday. Pranav's father, actor Mohanlal took to micro-blogging site Twitter to release the second trailer of this much-anticipated film which is slated to release on January 26.

The second teaser of the upcoming film Aadhi, helmed by Jeethu Joseph has been released on Friday. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal, who is the son of actor Mohanlal, who began acting as a child with his screen debut in his father’s, film Onnaman. The teaser promises power-packed action film, with the talented actor performing various stunts. The teaser is so thrilling that it will raise your curiosity to watch the film. All the recent promos of the film suggest that Aadhi, played by Pranav, is caught in a problem, which he has to find his way out of.

According to reports, Pranav had insisted on performing most of his stunts by himself although his father, superstar Mohanlal, had suggested using a stunt double. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, who previously directed the exceptional film Drishyam, there is already a massive buzz around Aadhi because everyone is curious to see how the young man will perform. Produced by Anthony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Aadhi also stars Siddique, Anusree, Aditi Ravi and Lena. Aadhi will release on January 26.

Pranav Mohanlal won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Punarjani. He then decided to abandon films to focus on his studies. Since then, he has kept a distance from the film industry and was not keen on returning to pursue acting. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of New South Wales. Pranav made his screen debut in 2002, appearing in a minor role in the action crime drama Onnaman, starring his father Mohanlal and directed by Thampi Kannanthanam.