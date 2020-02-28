Aag Ka Gola L.A: Robert Hoffman is one of the finest dancers in Hollywood and is popular for his unique dance steps because of his par excellence in dancing he started getting offers from the Hollywood and came into the limelight after starring in Step Up 2: The Streets. He garnered a huge fan base by giving excellent performance in various movies.

Recently, a music video of Robert Hoffman came out, in which he is seen portraying a serious character that is the flip side of his acting career as he is well known for his dancing sequence. While visiting his set for shooting Robert Hoffman ran into Remo D’Souza and started talking to him he also stated that he liked Remo’s company. Remo D’Souza who himself is a choreographer and director was delighted after meeting him and while talking to the media he said that he is so inspired by Robert Hoffman because of his performance in Step Up 2: The Streets.

Remo D’Souza also described the role of Robert Hoffman in his new music video, Aag Ka Gola L.A. He said that he is portraying a serious role in the song which is a different acting style for Robert Hoffman that shows how good actor he is. Remo D’Souza was very excited after meeting Robert Hoffman as they both are of the same profession. He also promoted the song video, Aag Ka Gola L.A.

The song, Aag Ka Gola L.A is directed by Arsala Qureishi and is featuring Robert Hoffman along with Jas Sagu. The voice in the song is of Saurabh Shetye. The song is hitting views and like on youtube, Robert Hoffman fans are loving his acting and are praising him in the comment section of youtube.

