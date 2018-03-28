Aahana Kumra who was very much keen towards acting since a very young age joined the theatre from her school days only. She got the opportunity to appear in many commercial ads of Garnier, KFC etc. The beautiful actress started her acting career in 2009, with the role of Tisha in the short movie “Mai”. Her short movie “ Siberia” was a hit and she even received the best actress award for her acting.
Aahana Kumra is not only good at acting but also good at hosting shows. She also hosted the Pro Kabbadi series of 2016.The hot actress was seen playing a bold role in the recently released movie “ Lipstick Under My Burkha” for which she was nominated for the Best supporting role by the Star Screen awards.
Do what you love and you'll never have a problem with Monday!
Two things are bad for the heart ❤️ Running up stairs and running down people!
Be like a tree and let the dead leaves drop – Rumi
A little bit of fun in the sun Never hurt anyone!
When you're happy and you know it swirl around! Thrilled to bits after #insideedge won the most popular webries at the @indianwikimedia digital awards!
The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me. -Ayn Rand
Kites rise highest against the wind – not with it. – Winston Churchill
Grateful to have participated in a panel discussion and lightning talk in the capital with @youthkiawaaz and #twitterindia with such strong female voices on #positionofstrength and #हमसेहैहिम्मत! May our voices echo together forever!
Happy to announce @arrepics #OfficialChukyagiri season 2 is now officially called #OfficialCeogiri! Releasing on 19th March. #Rati will be bitter and better! Ab aayega double maza
