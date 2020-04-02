Aaj Bhi: Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti shares first still from the song Aaj Bhi, sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. Take a look—

Aaj Bhi: House Arrest actor Ali Fazal is currently gearing up to paint the town red with his music video alongside Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti. The music video is titled as Aaj Bhi which is sung by Vishal Mishra. To tease their fans, recently, Ali Fazal shared the first still from the song Aaj Bhi which has set the Internet on fire. In the picture, both Alia Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti are seen lost in each other’s eyes.

Reports reveal that Aaj Bhi is an emotional song. Vishal also revealed that Aaj Bhi is the most personal and special song as it features some personal memories and experiences. He added that it is not just a song it is a page of his life and he hopes that a lot of people connect with the right chord of the song. To those, who don’t know, Vishal Mishra is best known for his song Kaise Hua from Shahid Kapoor’s film Kabir Singh.

Talking about Ali Fazal, the actor is making headlines for a long time for his wedding with girlfriend Richa Chadha. Reports reveal that earlier, the couple was gearing up to tie the knots on April 15 but due to this lockdown, the wedding has been rescheduled in October as many of their family members are also in Canada.

Talking about music videos, recently Bigg Boss contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra song Baarish and Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla song Bhula Dunga also released which was also an emotional song and received great responses on YouTube. Now, it will be interesting to see what Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti will be introducing new to the table.

