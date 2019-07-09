Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the film. Recently, the actor has shared a video from the sets of the film in Himachal Pradesh where he is seen playing with a small girl. Watch the video here–

Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan is among the men of the moment of Bollywood. Having a list of films in his kitty, Kartik Aaryan has a super busy schedule this year. The actor has just finished the shoot of his upcoming film Aaj Kal with star kid Sara Ali Khan, and will soon start shooting for his next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Lucknow. Recently, the actor has shared a video from the sets of Aaj Kal from Himachal Pradesh.

In the video, Karti Aaryan is playing with a small girl dressed in a school uniform. In the video, the actor is teasing the little munchkin holding her hand. Not only this, but some of his crew members have also become a part of the prank. After which, a small friend of the girl comes to her rescue. The actor shared the video with a cute caption playing with BFF.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will shoot for Mudassar Aziz’s next film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of BR Chopra’s film which featured Sanjeev, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in 1978. The remake will hit the silver screens on December 6. However, his film Aaj Kal will release this valentines day.

Recently, the actor has also been roped for Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. However, the makers have still not revealed anything about the third lead role. The film will be directed by debutee Collin D’s Cunha and is expected to become the highly anticipated films of the year.

