The makers of Aakhein 2 have approached Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star Sushant Singh Rajput for the movie. According to sources, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will also share the screen with Aaryan and Rajput. Although, there is no confirmation of who will be the leading lady of the movie but as per sources, the makers have approached Esha Gupta.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to share the screen with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star Sushant Singh Rajput and the legend of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan for the second instalment of 2002 movie Aankhen. The BollywoodBubble report suggests that the two actors Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput have given a thumbs up to the movie makers and will soon start shooting for the same. Rustom star Esha Gupta might become the leading lady of the movie. However, there is no official confirmation.

The first instalment of Aankhen had Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen. The movie was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and was produced by Gaurang Doshi. Well, the movie has been into buzz for quite a long time, the official announcement of the movie Aankhen was made in 2006 but due to the Shah and Doshi’s controversy related to the name credit, the sequel sidelined. Later, there were reports of Sachin Pilgaonkar taking over the movie as the director and Shah dropping his name was surfaced. In 2016, filmmaker Anees Bazmee started working on the script for the sequel of Amitabh Bachchan’s Aankhen.

ALSO READ: Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan to romance Kriti Sanon in Laxman Utekar’s desi rom-com

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More