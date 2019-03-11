Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been topping the TRP charts for the past several months but a lot of fans were heartbroken after the news of Hina Khan, who plays the role of Komolika quitting the show started doing rounds on social media. However, according to the latest buzz, this actress will be replacing Hina Khan on the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Soon after the news of television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan quitting Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she is playing the iconic role of Komolika started doing rounds on the Internet, fans were left heartbroken and at the same time were wondering who will be replacing Hina Khan in the romantic saga which stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. However, there is some good news for all the fans and viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as according to the latest rumours, Aalisha Panwar will be replacing Hina Khan and will step into her shoes to play the iconic role of Komolika in the show.

Reports suggest that Ekta Kapoor has roped in Aalisha Panwar to play the vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is currently seen playing a double role in Zee tv’s show Ishq Mein Marjawan and according to the latest buzz, she will be soon quitting the show to join the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been topping the TRP game and is one of the most popular daily show. Hina Khan’s performance as Komolika was highly applauded by fans and critics and now it will be interesting to see if Aalisha Panwar will be able to do justice to the iconic character of Komolika in the Ekta Kapoor show.

However, there has been no official statement by the makers of the show.

