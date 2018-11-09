The much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh has leaked online by Tamilrockers. Released just a day after the occasion of Diwali, Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif-starrer Thugs of Hindostan has been in the buzz ever since the film has been announced. With a dream star-cast and a huge budget, making it Bollywood’s most expensive film, Thugs of Hindostan was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of 2018. As the film hit the screens on November 8, a day after the occasion of Diwali, the full film got leaked online by Tamilrockers, leading to a big disappointment for the makers.

Before Thugs of Hindostan, Tamil film Sarkar starring actor Vijay became the victim of piracy. Speaking about the same, a fan took to social media and stated that it is not just about the actor or the makers, Piracy is a big threat to the entire film industry and immediate action should be taken on it.

Tamilrockers is a domain which allows users to download pirated copies of Indian movies for free. In the recent past, Bollywood films like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho and Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England have also been leaked on the website. While the government has been making active steps to block the website, Tamilrockers’s presence on the internet remains active via proxy servers.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug. Released just a day before, Thugs of Hindostan has garnered negative reviews from the film critics as well as the audience. Following which, social media has been flooded memes on the film.

