Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Make First Karwa Chauth Appearance As Married Couple; Sonam, Shilpa, Mira Join Sunita Kapoor’s Starry Bash

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt made their first Karwa Chauth appearance as a married couple on Thursday, October 29, as they arrived hand-in-hand at Sunita Kapoor’s annual celebration in Mumbai. The gathering turned into a star-studded affair, with Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput and several other Bollywood personalities joining the festivities.

For Aamir and Gauri, the occasion marked their first celebration of the festival since their wedding earlier this year. The couple was spotted posing for photographers outside the Kapoor residence before heading inside. Aamir opted for a black-and-blue kurta set, while Gauri chose a royal blue Banarasi suit, keeping her accessories minimal.

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Arrive Hand-In-Hand

Videos of the couple’s arrival surfaced on social media, drawing attention to their first Karwa Chauth outing after marriage. Aamir and Gauri tied the knot on July 5, 2026, in an intimate registered ceremony at the actor’s Mumbai residence in Bandra. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And Mira Rajput Attend Sunita Kapoor’s Celebration

Sunita Kapoor continued her annual tradition of hosting a Karwa Chauth gathering at the Kapoor residence in Juhu. Several celebrities from the film industry arrived for the celebrations, turning the occasion into a fashionable Bollywood reunion.

Sonam Kapoor made an appearance in a rust-maroon traditional ensemble, accessorised with statement earrings and a bag. Shilpa Shetty opted for a pink saree paired with a contrasting green blouse, while Mira Rajput chose a champagne-gold saree for the evening.

Other guests included Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Anshula Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Natasha Dalal, Mini Mathur, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. Anshula also marked her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar earlier this year.

Aamir And Gauri’s First Karwa Chauth After July Wedding

Aamir and Gauri’s appearance became one of the highlights of the evening as the couple celebrated the festival together for the first time as husband and wife. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao. He has two children, Junaid and Ira, with Reena, and a son, Azad, with Kiran.

The annual gathering once again brought together actors, filmmakers and members of Bollywood families, with festive fashion and celebrity appearances taking centre stage.