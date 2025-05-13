Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Before starting Hirani’s next directorial, Aamir may take on another quick project. However, his immediate attention remains on Sitaare Zameen Par, which is set for release on June 20.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, the creative minds behind 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014), are reportedly reuniting for a third film. The two cinematic powerhouses, known for combining entertainment with social commentary, seem poised to bring another compelling story to the big screen.

A Third Film in the Pipeline

According to a entertainment portal, the filmmaker has finalized a new subject and discussed it with Aamir, who is equally enthusiastic. The project is expected to begin filming in 2026 and will mark Hirani’s next directorial venture after Dunki.

“It’s a slice-of-life film, with comedy and elements of inspiration. Aamir is kicked about the subject, as it also pushes the actor in him,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The film, still untitled, is said to be in active development. While full details are being kept under wraps, it is expected to progress further after the release of Aamir’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Other Projects on Hold for Now

The report also mentioned that Hirani had been exploring separate films with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. However, due to scheduling conflicts, those projects are on hold.

Hirani is currently wrapping up work on his web series. Once that’s completed, he is expected to move into pre-production with Aamir for their 2026 film.

A Packed Slate for Aamir Khan

Before Hirani’s project takes off, Aamir might take on a quick film, but for now, his focus remains on Sitaare Zameen Par, set to release on June 20.

He is also in talks with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film aiming to go on floors in 2027. Additionally, Aamir is considering a biopic on Kishore Kumar and is exploring two comedies with director Rajkumar Santoshi.

With multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, both Aamir and Hirani seem ready to keep audiences engaged for years to come.

