Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Mahabharat has long been a passion project for Aamir Khan, stuck in the ideation phase for several years. Recently, he hinted that work on the film could finally begin this year.

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad


Veteran screenwriter and filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad, known for crafting epic narratives like Baahubali 2, recently shared an interesting revelation. He disclosed that Aamir Khan had once approached him with the idea of making Mahabharat. Despite this conversation, there have been no significant updates from Aamir about the project.

The Dream of Bringing Mahabharat to the Big Screen

Mahabharat has long been a passion project for Aamir Khan, stuck in the ideation phase for several years. Recently, he hinted that work on the film could finally begin this year.

Reflecting on his earlier interaction with Aamir, Vijayendra Prasad told PTI, “Sometime ago, he (Aamir) came (to me) with an idea to make Mahabharat. I don’t know what happened afterwards.”

When asked whether he would like to be involved if his son, SS Rajamouli, were to direct a Mahabharat adaptation, Prasad shared, “His ultimate goal is to make Mahabharata.”

Vijayendra Prasad also recalled a conversation with Rajamouli that emphasized India’s treasure trove of stories. “One day, my son Rajamouli asked me, ‘Father, can you tell me which way India is rich?’ I was trying to find an answer when he said, ‘India is rich in stories’. We have Mahabharata and Ramayana. So, we have to encash this. That is our property, our richness. We are blessed with such stories.”

Salman Khan Also in Talks with Vijayendra Prasad

Interestingly, Aamir Khan isn’t the only Bollywood superstar who has discussed projects with Vijayendra Prasad.

Last year, Salman Khan approached him with the idea of working on the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Their meeting, which took place around Eid, was quite positive.

“I met Salman last Eid. I narrated a line to him, he liked it. But let’s see what happens,” said the veteran screenwriter, who is also behind blockbusters like Magadheera.

Aamir’s Vision for Mahabharat: A Grand Multi-Part Saga

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir Khan opened up about his vision for Mahabharat. He said that the film is expected to be released in multiple parts, much like the Lord of the Rings franchise.

However, he acknowledged that the writing process would be extensive and might take several years before anything concrete materializes.

The actor also shared that he hasn’t yet decided if he will act in the film. “We’ll see who we should cast based on who’s appropriate for which part,” he mentioned.

As for directing the project, Aamir expressed doubts, citing the enormity of the story. “I don’t think you can tell the Mahabharat in one film, so it will be multiple films. I am looking at the large scale,” he said.

He also hinted at the possibility of bringing multiple directors on board. “It’s too early to say, but we may need multiple directors,” Aamir concluded.

