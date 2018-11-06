Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan trades cigarette for Smoking pipe shares about his experience as to why did he start smoking pipe on the first place. Reportedly it is also said that he approached shah rukh khan to ask if he can smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan.

Thugs of Hindostan actor and perfectionist Aamir Khan who has been trying to give up cigarettes has found another way to deal with his addiction to smoking. In an interview with leading daily, Aamir Khan shared that a friend of his told him that if he wants to leave smoking he should try smoking a pipe and ever since he has liked it so much that he can’t ever go back to cigarettes. The actor even shared that sometime back he had tried a pipe, but he found the taste horrible. The actor now is so fond of pipes that he went all the way from Italy to Milan to buy a dozen of his favourite pipes. Recently Aamir Khan’s co-star Katrina Kaif also shared a picture of him smoking pipe on her offical Instagram account.

Talking about his struggle with smoking he had left it for 2-3 years when he was training for Dhoom 3 but then after that, he started smoking again. Reportedly Aamir Khan even asked Shah Rukh Khan if he can smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan at the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan! The actor will be seen portraying the role of Firangi Mullah in Thugs Of Hindostan, which is set to release this Friday on November 8, 2018. Check out the picture here:

