Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan who is known for his unique style and charismatic aura reveals his journey in Bollywood from touching the feat of success to his personal lows and legal woes. The journey was a roller coaster ride for Khan as the actor believes that it was not an easy journey. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor feels that there have been emotional highs and lows in his life but the nature of his job does not allow him to share his vulnerable side with the world. “My profession is such that I have to look good, dress up, do stylised action sequences and romance. Articles come in my affairs, me working with beautiful heroines and then suddenly a court date comes up… People see me on Bigg Boss in which I am laughing and joking. So, people think I don’t give a damn about things. That is the most difficult part of our journey as actors. No matter what you are going through at your home or in your personal life, you can’t have subtitles there. You have to be that character, no matter what you are going through,” Salman said while addressing a gathering at the Global Tie Summit.

The actor said being a star has a lot of consequences as he does not have the ‘luxury of being depressed or Sad.’ “I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me,” he said.

Salman recalled his earlier days in Bollywood, and revealed his aim as a newbie in the industry was to give a bigger hit as Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. “The journey I began with Maine Pyar Kiya, not knowing if I would make it, and that time it was difficult because there was another actor, who had started his career and he had given a big hit. That kid’s name was Aamir Khan. He was from the same locality. I thought that he made it and if I didn’t make it, the whole Bandra will start laughing at me. So, my concern was only Bandra-Pali Hill and the friends’ circle, which just had four-five people,” Salman said.

He added, “When I was 15-16 years old, I started partying and stuff like that because that’s the age when everyone parties. When I was in college, I used to assist in films and then I started working as a model too,” Salman said at the TiE Global Summit. “One day, Mr Kailash Surendranath (advertising filmmaker) made me face the camera for the first time. It was for his Campa Cola advertisement, so, he used to take me out for parties. One day, he kept his arm around me and said ‘Salman, I don’t think you should waste your time by spending your father’s money’. Though he said jokingly, I didn’t take that as a joke. Straight after that, I started working and till today, I don’t take holidays.” Salman recalled.

