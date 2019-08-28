Aamir Khan's brother Faisal makes his directorial debut with the film Factory, Faisal kept it as a secret and wanted to surprise his brother Aamir Khan and mother, Zeenat Khan. Faisal is also making his debut as a singer in the upcoming film Factory.

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the Film Factory. This film is going to be an action thriller film and will mark the singing debut of Faisal Khan. He was an assistant director for films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and Tum Mere Ho. He was featured in the film Mela alongside his brother Aamir Khan. Faisal Khan will also be starred in the Film Factory.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Faisal said that his brother Aamir Khan and mother Zeenat Khan was not aware of it, he wanted it to be a surprise for them. Faisal also added that his mother kept telling him that he can do well as a director and now it will be a pleasant surprise for her.

He said that direction was always on his mind but this happened organically as there was another director Shariq Minhaj on board but he wasn’t comfortable with the dates then Faisal decided to be in it.

Faisal is also making his debut as a singer in Factory and said that it all happened because of Shariq Minhaj, he insisted Faisal to sing the song in the film and he had no plan for it but eventually, he did.

Faisal made his debut in Bollywood as a child artist in 1969 in the film Pyar Ka Mausam, in that film he played the role of Shashi Kapoor’s younger version. He also did a role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in which he was also the assistant director and it launched Aamir Khan in Bollywood.

The Film Factory is also featuring Roaleey Ryan, Ribbhu Mehra, Sharad Singh, and Raj Kumar Kanojya, Factory is expected to release in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App