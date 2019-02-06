Andaz Apna Apna is to enter its 25th year in 2019 and as per reports, the original producers of the movie Vinny Sinha and Priti Sinha are planning to hit the industry with its remake with an innovative and different story and background. There have been rumours, that Ranveer and Varun will play the roles of Aamir and Salman in the remake but this is not yet confirmed but The PK actor definitely wants the youngsters to role their part.

In an interview, Aamir Khan quoted that though he is not sure about the news about Ranveer and Varun doing their parts, he definitely wants them to do the role. He further added that the movie Andaaz Apna Apna is one of those movies that is very close to the fans heart and these superstars will absolutely rock their roles. He also wants to see what the young actors will innovate in their roles. Further the actor discussed the various memories he has with this film with Salman Khan on the sets.

Talking about the professional front, Ranveer will next be seen on screens this valentines day with Alia Bhatt in the movie Gully Boy. Both the stars are very excited about the film and are rigourously promoting their film. Talking about Varun, he will be next seen with Shraddha Kapoor in the movie Street Dancer.

