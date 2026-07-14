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Home > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa After Marrying Gauri Spratt; Cleric Says It Violates Sharia

Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa After Marrying Gauri Spratt; Cleric Says It Violates Sharia

Days after Aamir Khan married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, a Shahi Chief Mufti has reportedly issued a fatwa objecting to the interfaith marriage. The actor has not responded to the development.

Aamir Khan (Photo: X)
Aamir Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 23:14 IST

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy days after marrying longtime partner Gauri Spratt, with a Muslim cleric reportedly issuing a fatwa objecting to their interfaith marriage.

According to ANI, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, said the marriage is not permissible under his interpretation of Islamic law (Sharia) because Gauri Spratt is not a Muslim.

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The actor has not publicly responded to the development.

What did the cleric say?

A video of the Mufti speaking on the issue has surfaced on social media. In it, he says that a Muslim man marrying a non-Muslim woman is “haraam” under his interpretation of Sharia unless she embraces Islam.

Referring to Aamir Khan’s recent marriage, the cleric claimed that such unions are religiously impermissible and described them as sinful. He also referred to reports of protests over the actor’s marriage while explaining the basis of the reported fatwa.

The comments reflect the cleric’s interpretation of Islamic law and do not carry legal force under Indian law.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married under the Special Marriage Act

Aamir Khan, 61, married Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony at his Mumbai home on July 5. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, with the couple opting for a private celebration instead of a lavish ceremony.

The marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, an Indian law that allows two adults of different faiths to marry without either partner converting to the other’s religion.

Spratt, who works in the beauty and wellness industry, has a son from her previous marriage. Aamir had publicly introduced her as his partner in 2025 after the couple had known each other for more than two decades.

A look at Aamir Khan’s personal life

This is Aamir Khan’s third marriage.

The actor first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, before separating in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The two welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021, while continuing to co-parent and collaborate professionally.

Despite renewed attention on his personal life following the wedding, Aamir has largely kept the focus on his family and career, choosing not to publicly respond to the controversy surrounding the reported fatwa.

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Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa After Marrying Gauri Spratt; Cleric Says It Violates Sharia
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Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa After Marrying Gauri Spratt; Cleric Says It Violates Sharia

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Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa After Marrying Gauri Spratt; Cleric Says It Violates Sharia
Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa After Marrying Gauri Spratt; Cleric Says It Violates Sharia
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