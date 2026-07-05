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Home > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Love Story: How An Unexpected Reunion Changed Everything After 25 Years

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Love Story: How An Unexpected Reunion Changed Everything After 25 Years

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are all set to begin a new chapter as they marry in an intimate ceremony on July 5. While the couple only made their relationship public in 2025, their story began nearly 25 years ago in Bengaluru.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Love Story (Photo: X)
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Love Story (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 12:17 IST

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is set to marry longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on July 5, bringing to fruition a relationship that quietly blossomed over the past few years. The actor has confirmed that the wedding will be a private affair attended only by close family members and a handful of friends at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. While the announcement surprised many fans, the roots of their relationship stretch back almost 25 years, long before either imagined they would one day become life partners.

When Did Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Meet First? 

Aamir and Gauri first crossed paths in Bengaluru in the early 2000s through mutual acquaintances. Although they got to know each other, life soon took them in different directions and they eventually lost touch.

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For years, there was no contact between the two as they focused on their respective personal and professional lives.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt‘s Reunion That Changed Everything

Their story took an unexpected turn in mid-2023, when they reconnected through a member of Aamir’s extended family. Speaking during his 60th birthday media interaction earlier this year, Aamir recalled that the reunion happened “accidentally.” What began as casual conversations soon turned into a meaningful friendship, then gradually evolved into a relationship.

The actor later revealed that they had been together for around 18 months before deciding to make their romance public.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Making The Relationship Official

In March 2025, ahead of his 60th birthday celebrations, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media for the first time. Speaking openly about their relationship, he shared that they had known each other for nearly 25 years but had only recently reconnected. “We met accidentally, stayed in touch, and everything happened organically,” Aamir had said.

Following the announcement, Gauri began accompanying the actor to select public events and family gatherings, though the couple largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

One aspect Aamir spoke about publicly was the support he received from his family. The actor revealed that his children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, welcomed the relationship warmly. He also shared that his former wives, Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao, had been supportive of his decision. Gauri, too, is a parent and has a young son from her previous marriage.

A Simple Wedding Over A Lavish Celebration

Unlike many celebrity weddings, Aamir and Gauri have chosen to keep things understated. The couple is expected to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before hosting a private lunch for approximately 100 to 150 guests, according to multiple reports. Close friends from the film industry, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and director Rajkumar Santoshi, are expected to attend.

Reports also suggest that Aamir and Gauri have personally curated the wedding menu, opting for a simple celebration rather than an extravagant event.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s New Beginning

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he shares two children, Ira and Junaid. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed son Azad before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite ending their marriage, Aamir and Kiran have continued to collaborate professionally and co-parent their son.

Now, with Gauri Spratt by his side, Aamir is entering a new phase of life, one that began with a chance encounter decades ago and has culminated in a quiet, deeply personal celebration of love.

ALSO READ: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Jumps Over 20%, Crosses Rs 37 Crore Worldwide

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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Love Story: How An Unexpected Reunion Changed Everything After 25 Years
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Love Story: How An Unexpected Reunion Changed Everything After 25 Years
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