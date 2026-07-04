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Home > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know

Aamir Khan is set to marry longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5. The Bollywood star has confirmed that the wedding will be a low-key affair with only close family and friends in attendance, reflecting the couple's preference for simplicity over grandeur.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding (Photo: X)
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-04 16:23 IST

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: After months of speculation, Aamir Khan is all set to marry his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, in what promises to be one of Bollywood’s most intimate celebrity weddings of the year. Unlike the lavish celebrations often associated with film stars, Aamir has chosen to keep the occasion deliberately private. The actor recently confirmed that the ceremony will take place at home, with only immediate family members and a handful of close friends in attendance.

The wedding marks a significant personal milestone for the actor, who publicly introduced Gauri to the media earlier this year after keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for several years.

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A simple wedding with close family and friends

According to reports, the couple will first register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before hosting a private lunch for invited guests. Sources suggest that around 100 to 150 guests are expected to attend, including close relatives, longtime friends and a select few members of the film fraternity. The celebrations are being planned jointly by Aamir and Gauri, who have reportedly been personally involved in every detail,from the guest list to the lunch menu.

Rather than opting for extravagant décor or elaborate festivities, the couple is believed to have chosen a minimal, elegant celebration that reflects their personalities. Among those expected to attend are filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, one of Aamir’s closest collaborators, along with director Rajkumar Santoshi, who has shared a long professional association with the actor.

Aamir Khan confirms wedding plans

Speaking to the media during the screening of Pritam and Pedro earlier this week, Aamir officially confirmed the wedding for the first time. “Yes, I’m getting married on July 5. It will be a very small wedding at home. It’s a very special day for both of us. Only our families and a few close friends will be there. We just want everyone’s blessings,” the actor said.

His confirmation put an end to weeks of speculation surrounding the ceremony.

A relationship that stayed away from the spotlight

Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the public during his 60th birthday celebrations earlier this year, revealing that the two had known each other for decades before reconnecting. Since then, Gauri has accompanied the actor at several film screenings, family gatherings and industry events, though the couple has largely maintained a low public profile.

The wedding will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. His second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao ended in 2021, although the two continue to share a close friendship and co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Over the years, Aamir has repeatedly said that family remains one of the most important aspects of his life. His decision to keep the wedding intimate appears consistent with his preference for privacy when it comes to personal milestones. With the ceremony taking place today, fans are now waiting for the first official photographs of the couple as they begin this new chapter together.

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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know
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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know

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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know

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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know

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