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Home > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple Twinning In Stunning Ivory Looks at Intimate Mumbai Ceremony; See Their First Pictures

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple Twinning In Stunning Ivory Looks at Intimate Mumbai Ceremony; See Their First Pictures

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have officially begun a new chapter together. The couple tied the knot in a private wedding registration ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence on July 5, surrounded by close family and friends. Their understated ivory wedding ensembles have already become the talk of social media.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding (Photo: X)
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-05 14:48 IST

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate wedding ceremony held at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, July 5. After months of speculation and a recent confirmation from the actor himself, the couple formalised their union with a quiet wedding registration attended by family members and a close-knit group of friends. Unlike the extravagant celebrations often associated with Bollywood weddings, Aamir and Gauri opted for a simple affair that reflected their privacy preference. The ceremony reportedly began with the couple registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before hosting a private gathering for their guests.

Gauri Spratt stuns in an elegant ivory bridal ensemble

The newlyweds chose coordinated ivory outfits, embracing understated elegance over grandeur. Gauri Spratt looked radiant in an intricately embroidered ivory traditional ensemble featuring delicate handwork and a full-sleeved silhouette. She completed her bridal look with antique-inspired layered jewellery, statement earrings and a sleek bracelet that added a vintage touch.

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Keeping her makeup soft and natural, Gauri opted for glowing skin, subtle eye makeup and a nude lip. Her hair was styled in a classic low bun decorated with fresh white flowers, giving her bridal look a timeless charm. Aamir Khan complemented his bride in a crisp white kurta that perfectly matched the understated theme of the ceremony. The actor elevated the minimalist outfit with a statement brooch pinned to his kurta while retaining his signature black-rimmed spectacles and neatly groomed beard.

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An intimate guest list featuring family and close friends

The wedding was attended by around 100 close guests, including members of both families and a handful of friends from the film industry and beyond. Among those spotted at the ceremony were Aamir’s children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, along with son-in-law Nupur Shikhare. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, one of Aamir’s oldest collaborators, also attended the celebrations.

Other notable guests included members of the Ambani family, actor Elli AvrRam, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and politician Raj Thackeray.

A love story decades in the making

Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to the media earlier this year during his 60th birthday celebrations, revealing that they had known each other for nearly 25 years before reconnecting in 2023. Their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship, with the couple dating for nearly 18 months before making it public.

This marks Aamir Khan’s third marriage. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and later filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he continues to share an amicable relationship while co-parenting their son, Azad.

With their intimate wedding now complete, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have officially embarked on a new journey together, one that, much like their relationship, has unfolded away from the spotlight and on their own terms.

ALSO READ: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Jumps Over 20%, Crosses Rs 37 Crore Worldwide|

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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple Twinning In Stunning Ivory Looks at Intimate Mumbai Ceremony; See Their First Pictures
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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple Twinning In Stunning Ivory Looks at Intimate Mumbai Ceremony; See Their First Pictures
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple Twinning In Stunning Ivory Looks at Intimate Mumbai Ceremony; See Their First Pictures
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple Twinning In Stunning Ivory Looks at Intimate Mumbai Ceremony; See Their First Pictures
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple Twinning In Stunning Ivory Looks at Intimate Mumbai Ceremony; See Their First Pictures

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