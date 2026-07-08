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Home > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple’s Rare Madagascar Ruby Rings Took 256 Hours To Craft

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple’s Rare Madagascar Ruby Rings Took 256 Hours To Craft

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate Mumbai wedding was marked by understated elegance, but it was the couple's bespoke ruby wedding rings that stole the spotlight. Crafted over 256 hours using rare natural rubies sourced from Madagascar, the rings have emerged as one of the most talked-about details from the ceremony.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding (Photo: X)
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 19:31 IST

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently tied the knot with Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence, attended by close family members and a handful of friends from the film industry. While the couple kept the celebrations private and elegant, one detail from the wedding has caught the internet’s attention, their custom-made ruby wedding rings.

The matching rings, designed by Mumbai-based luxury jewellery label Qween Jewels, have become a talking point for their craftsmanship and rarity.

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Rare Madagascar rubies took nearly three months to source

According to the jeweller, the rings feature natural cabochon-cut rubies sourced from Madagascar, known for their deep oxblood-red colour. Unlike faceted gemstones, the smooth, dome-shaped cut enhances the ruby’s natural beauty while giving it a timeless appearance.

The precious stones are mounted on a raised gold setting inspired by a crown and finished with delicate milgrain detailing, giving the rings a vintage, heirloom-inspired look.