Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple’s Rare Madagascar Ruby Rings Took 256 Hours To Craft

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently tied the knot with Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence, attended by close family members and a handful of friends from the film industry. While the couple kept the celebrations private and elegant, one detail from the wedding has caught the internet’s attention, their custom-made ruby wedding rings.

The matching rings, designed by Mumbai-based luxury jewellery label Qween Jewels, have become a talking point for their craftsmanship and rarity.

Rare Madagascar rubies took nearly three months to source

According to the jeweller, the rings feature natural cabochon-cut rubies sourced from Madagascar, known for their deep oxblood-red colour. Unlike faceted gemstones, the smooth, dome-shaped cut enhances the ruby’s natural beauty while giving it a timeless appearance.

The precious stones are mounted on a raised gold setting inspired by a crown and finished with delicate milgrain detailing, giving the rings a vintage, heirloom-inspired look.