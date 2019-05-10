Aamir Khan wished a happy birthday to daughter Ira Khan on his official Instagram account. Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira, who turned 21 today, has an elder brother, Junaid.

Apart from being a perfectionist in Bollywood, Aamir Khan is also a loveable father. The Bollywood superstar is celebrating his daughter’s birthday today. Aamir Khan wished his princess, Ira Khan, a very happy birthday in a beautiful manner. He posted a throwback photo with Ira on his official Instagram account. The 54-year-old actor revealed that the picture was taken when he was shooting for Mangal Pandey and Ira was just 6 then. The father-daughter duo looks too adorable in this picture.

In this photo, Aamir Khan and his daughter can be seen in traditional clothes. Little Ira looks cute as she sits on her father’s knee. Aamir is in Mangal Panday get-up as the photo looks to have been taken on the sets. The actor is with a flourishing moustache and long hair in the picture. Aamir captioned the photo wishing Ira a very happy 21st birthday and said he can’t believe she is growing so fast. With much love, he said, Ira will always remain a 6-year-old for him.

Ira is the younger among Aamir Khan’s two children with first wife, Reena Dutta. Ira Khan learned music while her elder brother Junaid is helping his father in filmmaking. Subsequently, Aamir divorced Reena Dutta and married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and now Aamir and Kiran have a 7-year-old boy Azad.

On the professional front, Aamir is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha, which is based on the Hollywood film Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is scripted by Atul Kulkarni and will be directed by Advait Chandan of A Secret Superstar. In interviews earlier, Aamir Khan had said that he will lose 20 kg for his role in Laal Singh. Aamir Khan will be wearing a turban for some scenes of the film. The shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha will start in October this year. It is due for release for Christmas 2020.

Aamir Khan’s last release was Thugs of Hindostan, the Yash Raj film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Though it had a big star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film sank at the box office and barely collected Rs 150 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App