Bollywood Mr. Perfect Aamir Khan has shared a photograph on Twitter. In the photograph, Aamir Khan and Azad Rao can be seen getting lost in deep thoughts. The father-son duo photograph is simply unmissable on the internet as the duo looks lovely together.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son Azad Rao Khan has already become a celebrity and it’s all thanks to his parents. The parents has never kept Azad away from the media glares. Be it festive season or an outing, Aamir Khan has always shared the photographs of his adorable son Azad. Similar to other days, on January 13 2019, too Aamir Khan took to Twitter to share a photograph. In a candid photograph, Azad Rao can be seen sitting on the shoulders of his father while lost in a deep thinking. Azad looks cute as he strikes a similar pose to Aamir Khan in spectacles. In the caption, Aamir Khan wrote , ‘Gehri Soch’.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in December 2005. Together they have three children Azad Rao, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao. Aamir Khan was divorced from his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002.

Check out more photographs of Aamir Khan with his three children.

And Obelix is refused the magic potion by Getafix!!! pic.twitter.com/e8F4TwrUIZ — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 25, 2018

Obelix waits in line for the magic potion, while Asterix is drinking his dose. pic.twitter.com/VwLGhyG7ZT — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 25, 2018

Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid! pic.twitter.com/kljq3Q4l6F — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 25, 2018

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif. The movie couldn’t manage to receive the praise at the box office. Still, the gross earning of Thugs of Hindostan remained ₹335 crore worldwide.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More