Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is likely to miss its Christmas release this year due to coronavirus lockdown.

The yearly release calendar of Bollywood films has gone for a toss amid coronavirus pandemic. Ever since the announcement of a nationwide lockdown in India, the shootings have stopped, sets have been pulled down and uncertainty looms large over the release of films. While there are films like Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi that have opted for an OTT release, many are waiting for the lockdown to get over. There are also several films that are slated to release this year but haven’t been able to complete the shooting. One such film is Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha.

A Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha was slated for a theatrical release on Christmas this year but it seems like the film would have to be pushed to a later date. A source close to the film unit has revealed to an entertainment daily that the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha was moving like clockwork and the team was about to head to Chandigarh for next schedule. But, that has been put on hold due to lockdown.

If the lockdown is lifted and the team of Laal Singh Chaddha gets permission to resume shooting by August and September, they still wouldn’t be able to release it in December. Henceforth, the makers are likely to aim for an April 2021 release.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh turns artist in lockdown, check out his latest artwork

Also Read: Alia Bhatt sends a sweetest surprise for all frontline healthcare workers fighting against coronavirus

The source further added that Laal Singh Chaddha will also depict events like Babri Masjid demolition and Kargil War that requires intricate VFX work, which would be possible in a short span of time. It is most likely that the audiences would have to wait a little longer for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: Gulabo Sitabo: First motion poster of Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan’s film released, trailer to be out soon

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App