The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer flick ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ has been postponed to Christmas 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic had previously affected the release of many other films as well. Earlier, the movie was slated for a release on Christmas this year, however, due to pandemic, the movie will hit the theatres next year.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote,”#LaalSinghChaddha – starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan – will now release on #Christmas2021… Costars #MonaSingh… Directed by Advait Chandan… Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios.”

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump,’ The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies — ‘3 idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.

The movie also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role. Fans of Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan seem to be upset with the delay in film’s release. Amir Khan had been receiving compliments for his look in the film. He has put in a lot of efforts with his look for the film.

