Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani and many others have lent their support in making T-Series a No. 1 YouTube channel. After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan is the latest addition in the league who took to his social media sharing a video congratulating T-Series as it’s on brink of creating a historic milestone. Aamir Khan posted the video saying, he is extremely happy for T-series as it is on the verge of becoming the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel.
Appealing to create a historic moment Bhushan Kumar had earlier quoted that– There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud. Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genre.
Not only him, other celebrities like Kartik Aryan, John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani to name a few also came out in support of Bhushan Kumar and T-Series. Here is the list of uploads–
