The battle is still on and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series' YouTube channel will soon earn the title of world's most followed YouTube channel. In order to support, many Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Ananya Panday also came up to help Bhushan Kumar, achieve his father Gulshan Kumar's dream. Recently, Aamir Khan also uploaded a video sharing his happiness, have a look

Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani and many others have lent their support in making T-Series a No. 1 YouTube channel. After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan is the latest addition in the league who took to his social media sharing a video congratulating T-Series as it’s on brink of creating a historic milestone. Aamir Khan posted the video saying, he is extremely happy for T-series as it is on the verge of becoming the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel.

Appealing to create a historic moment Bhushan Kumar had earlier quoted that– There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud. Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genre.

Not only him, other celebrities like Kartik Aryan, John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani to name a few also came out in support of Bhushan Kumar and T-Series. Here is the list of uploads–

You can make India win!!

It’s so exciting to know that @TSeries is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world.. Congratulations @itsBhushanKumar !! Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube pic.twitter.com/YB1yXwx91x — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 11, 2019

Our very own Indian Youtube channel, Tseries is on the verge of becoming the World’s number one YouTube channel. Let’s put all our hearts into winning this! All we have to do is subscribe to Tseries on YouTube and make India win!! @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar #BharatWinsYoutube pic.twitter.com/HOUsZTXRQV — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 11, 2019

So @itsBhushanKumar & @TSeries are about to become the World's Largest @YouTube channel! It's a first and a matter of some pride for India! Get out there and subscribe! (No hard feelings @pewdiepie , but I think Indians worldwide will trip out when #BharatWinsYouTube!) pic.twitter.com/UTLXwuSIyE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 12, 2019

@TSeries is around the corner of becoming the no. 1 YouTube channel .. huge congratulations @itsBhushanKumar sir & the entire team 🤗 keep subscribing. #Bharatwinsyoutube #JashanSingh pic.twitter.com/5ym8Kk3dvg — Jashan Singh (@jashantweets) March 11, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More