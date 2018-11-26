Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has shared some really cute pictures on the photo-sharing site Instagram, which gives family goals to millions of fans. In the photos, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad Rao are dressed up as comic characters. Aamir Khan was donning the costume of Obelix, while Kiran Rao and Aazad were dressed up as Getafix and Asterix respectively.

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao are the coolest parents and the claim is being proved by these cute pictures. Aamir Khan’s latest Instagram posts give us the perfect family goals as he spends a quality and memorable time his wife and son. The pictures are from a costume party, where, three of them, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad Rao, were dressed up as the comic characters of French comics Asterix. Aamir Khan was donning the costume of Obelix, while Kiran Rao and Aazad were dressed up as Getafix and Asterix respectively.

Aamir Khan’s latest pictures have garnered thousands of likes and netizens praised them in the comments section. In another picture Azad, Aamir and Kiran have been spotted with some other kids at the party. Aamir Khan captioned the adorable pictures, “Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid!” It seems like the coolest parents, Aamir and Kiran, were celebrating Azad’s pre-birthday and he will be turning 6 this year on December 1.

