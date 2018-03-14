Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan on his 53rd birthday has given a very special gift to his fans as the megastar has made his Instagram debut and has already got a massive number of 242k followers on Instagram. The Dangal actor has posted an adorable collage of his mother's picture.

Aamir Khan, the Perfectionist of Bollywood is an incredible actor, director and film producer. The powerhouse of talent has entertained us through his phenomenal work for over three decades and has a massive fan following across the globe. He is perhaps one of the few actors and filmmaker who has a social cause behind almost all his movies which at the same time are commercially successful films. He excels in the art of making both commercial and parallel cinema. As the actor turns a year older on Wednesday, he has given a very special gift to his fans by making his Instagram debut.

Yes, you read that right! Bollywood megastar has joined Instagram on his 53rd birthday and even though he is not following anyone on Instagram yet, the superstar has 242 thousand followers on his Instagram account. His Instagram account also got verified, after the follower count shot up to over 242k followers and counting. The actor also has a massive fan following on his Twitter and Facebook account. Aamir has over 23 million followers on Twitter and his Facebook page is liked by 15 million people and with the number on his followers on Instagram increasing with each minute, we are anticipating that soon the big name will have a massive number of followers n Instagram as well.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Aamir Khan: How the Perfectionist contributed to society through his films

ALSO READ: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan to join Instagram on his 53rd birthday? Here are all the details

Aamir, after joining Instagram has posted a beautiful collage of his mother’s picture and this is definitely the sweetest gesture on his special day. The news of Aamir making his debut on Instagram had broken the internet and #AamirKhan #OnInstagram was been trending on Twitter. Aamir has kept a picture of his Thugs Of Hindostan look as his profile picture on his Instagram.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Aamir Khan: Top 10 movies of Mr Perfectionist

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App