To make the announcement, Aamir Khan shared the promo of the upcoming film on his official Twitter account and revealed that he will be producing the film with his wife Kiran Rao under the banner of AKP films. Releasing on the occasion of Republic Day 2019, the film would not be associated with Satyamev Jayate but will definitely touch the hearts of the audience.

Have a look at the promo shared by Aamir Khan here:

Hey guys, our next film from AKP is premiering on @StarPlus, on 26th Jan at 11am. It's something that Kiran and I have produced, and which we are very close to. #RubaruRoshni. Directed by @content_rules

Don't miss it.

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/TVNEiXWehL — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 31, 2018

In 2018, Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif released on the occassion of Diwali. Despite the buzz around the film, Thugs of Hindostan could not manage to impress the audience and make an impact at the box office.

We cannot wait to watch what Aamir Khan has in store for us in 2019.

