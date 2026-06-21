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Home > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He ‘Almost Slapped’ Twinkle Khanna During Conversation About Akshay Kumar

Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He ‘Almost Slapped’ Twinkle Khanna During Conversation About Akshay Kumar

Despite the light-hearted disagreement over the incident, Aamir had nothing but praise—and a few jokes—for his former co-star.

Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna (PHOTO: IMDB)
Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 15:28 IST

Aamir Khan starred along with Twinkle Khanna in the 2000 movie Mela. Although Mela may not be one of those movies that has gained cult status, the movie has definitely managed to create a number of interesting anecdotes from behind the scene which continue to amuse many people till date. An interesting anecdote came up when Twinkle Khanna launched her book Mrs Funnybones in 2015.

Twinkle’s Confession Left Aamir Frustrated

During the event, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Aamir Khan, “What has your experience been with her? Did you ever think she was a good actress?” Before Aamir could respond, Twinkle jumped in with a story from their Mela days. “No, no. Once he asked me, ‘What are you doing? Why are you behaving like this? You’re not even focusing on work.’ I told him, ‘I’m thinking about Akshay.’ He almost slapped me. I still remember we were outdoors at the time,” as quoted by the Indian Express.

Aamir looked puzzled and said, “Did I? No.” Twinkle replied, “Yeah.” He responded, “I wouldn’t have reacted that way.” To which Twinkle said, “Yeah, you just made a face.”

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Aamir’s Playful Take on Twinkle

Despite the light-hearted disagreement over the incident, Aamir had nothing but praise—and a few jokes—for his former co-star. “I thought she was fantastic. All of us have different abilities, I mean that. And Twinkle is really talented in some of the most amazing activities like insulting people. She is an expert in insulting people. All through my life, since I have known her, she has just constantly insulted me.” The exchange drew laughter from the audience and highlighted the easy camaraderie the two have shared over the years.

The Time Twinkle Found Aamir Crying Behind a Rock

The conversation also revealed another lesser-known story from the sets of Mela. Twinkle Khanna recalled finding Aamir visibly upset after a creative disagreement with director Dharmesh Darshan. “He had gone to the director to explain his shot, but he didn’t listen. Now this is Aamir, who is very serious about his work, so he was heartbroken. I found him sitting behind a massive rock and crying!” she said.

Aamir immediately protested, saying, “Look at what she is doing!” 

Looking Beyond the ‘Bimbet’ Exterior

Even as Twinkle teased him with old memories, Aamir acknowledged her intelligence and wit, qualities he felt were often overlooked during her acting career. “But it was amazing working with her, because I discovered that behind this bimbet exterior, there was a sharp person who had a great intellect and sense of humour. She was extremely perceptive of human behaviour and relationships, which I found quite fascinating.”

Where They Are Now

Twinkle Khanna stepped away from acting in 2001 and successfully reinvented herself as an author and columnist. Meanwhile, both Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan have cemented their places among the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Aamir was last seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par, while Akshay Kumar is next set to headline the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle.

ALSO READ: From Season 4 Episode 9: When And Where To Watch The Finale Episode Of MGM+ Hit Horror Series

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Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He ‘Almost Slapped’ Twinkle Khanna During Conversation About Akshay Kumar
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Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He ‘Almost Slapped’ Twinkle Khanna During Conversation About Akshay Kumar
Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He ‘Almost Slapped’ Twinkle Khanna During Conversation About Akshay Kumar
Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He ‘Almost Slapped’ Twinkle Khanna During Conversation About Akshay Kumar
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