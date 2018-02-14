Opening about his 'pehla nasha' experience, superstar Aamir Khan revealed that he had fallen in love for the first time at the age of 10. He added that he had joined tennis coaching back then and fell in love with one of the girls there. They could not get into a relationship though as Aamir could not muster the courage to approach her. The Dangal actor said that he got better at tennis though, thanks to her.

We all love to hear about love stories of the stars, don’t we? On Valentine’s Day, Bollywood star Aamir Khan shared his ‘pehla nasha’ experience with fans as a treat to them. The Dangal actor revealed that he had fallen in love for the first time at a young age of 10. He said that he had joined tennis coaching back then and fell in love with one of the girls there. They could not get into a relationship though as Aamir could not muster the courage to approach her.

Aamir added that he was head over heels in love with her and could not even sleep at night. However, the love story did not go anywhere as he could never garner the courage to speak to her. His efforts at impressing the girl did not go in vain though as his tennis skills got better due to the exercise.“I used to practice a lot because I used to come first and go last. I wanted to impress her also. But after one year or so, her family left the city. It was unrequited love… Silent love which could never get fulfilled. I could never even say it.

On the work front, the superstar is soaking into the success of Secret Superstar which has Chinese box office by storm. The movie is on a record-breaking spree there and has collected over $100M in the country. Earlier, Khan’s Dangal had also done great business in China and enjoyed an unprecedented $193 million business.

