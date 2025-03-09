Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Yash Chopra's iconic film "Darr" is a landmark movie in Indian cinema. Released in 1993, it starred Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Mehra, an obsessive lover, and marked a significant turning point in his career.

However, Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the first choice for the role. Aamir Khan was initially offered the part, but he eventually declined. Aamir Khan recently revealed this interesting fact during an interaction with Javed Akhtar at a press conference in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan shared that he was supposed to work in “Darr” but didn’t end up doing the film due to certain reasons. He made this revelation during the press conference of the “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar” film festival.

“There was a film, Darr, which I was supposed to do, but I didn’t do it. But that was for some other reasons, not creative reasons. And even now, I feel that it was right. Because, the tone which Yash Ji wanted in the film, Shah Rukh was suiting slightly better in that,” said Aamir Khan.

“So in retrospect, I felt that if I had done it, something else would have happened because I was looking at it differently. I don’t really regret that because I think the film was well made and was successful. And I don’t think I would’ve played that tone of role which Yash Ji wanted.” he added.

Aamir Khan reveals he passed Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Salman Khan

The Sarfarosh actor also said that he read the script of the blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan and advised writer V. Vijayendra Prasad to cast Salman Khan in the lead role. “Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I had heard the script, but I had actually told the writer, Mr Prasad, that Salman would suit better. When I heard the script, that was my reaction,” said Aamir Khan.

PVR INOX is celebrating Aamir Khan’s remarkable cinematic journey with a special film festival called ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’. The festival, which starts on March 14, Aamir Khan’s birthday, will run until March 27. During this time, fans can relive some of Aamir Khan’s most iconic performances on the big screen.

The festival was officially launched at a press conference in Mumbai, where Aamir Khan was joined by legendary lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and PVR founder Ajay Bijli. The trio engaged in a thought-provoking conversation and unveiled the festival’s trailer, generating excitement among fans.

Javed Akhtar on his first meeting with Aamir Khan

Javed Akhtar shared a fond memory of his first meeting with Aamir Khan, revealing an interesting and little-known fact about the superstar. “Aamir worked in the first film written by me. I was writing the film Faryaaz in Panchgani for Nassir Hussain. When I saw Aamir, I immediately told Nassir that he is a star and should start with a romantic film. Aamir’s first film was produced and written by me. Interestingly, my son Farhan’s first film was also with Aamir,” Javed Akhtar said.

The ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’ film festival will take over PVR INOX theatres across India, giving fans a unique opportunity to experience Aamir Khan’s most iconic movies on the big screen once again.

(With Inputs from ANI)

