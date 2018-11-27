Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who was recently seen in the film Thugs of Hindostan, has opted Mahabharata over Saare Jahan Se Acha. Film writer Anjum Rajabali has stated that while he was very keen on Aamir doing the role, the actor is currently busy with Mahabharata. Since Aamir couldn't be a part of the project, he asked Shah Rukh Khan to hear the script and he is glad that he liked it.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s ambitious project Mahabharata has been making all the right buzz even before the film hits the floors. Along with Mahabharata, the actor was also speculated to be a part of Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Saare Jahan Se Acha, which was earlier titled as Salute. However, in his recent media interaction, Aamir has clarified that not him but Shah Rukh Khan will be seen headlining the film.

Speaking about Aamir Khan’s decision to opt Mahabharata over Saare Jahan Se Acha, a leading daily quoted film writer Anjum Rajabali as saying at the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest that he was very keen on roping in Aamir for the role and the actor liked it as well. The duo had discussed a lot about the film and had high hopes but Aamir is currently consumed by a larger project titled Mahabharata.

Reacting to the same, Aamir responded that Salute (now Saare Jahan Se Acha) is a great script and he is a fan of Rakesh Sharma. However, since he could not do the film, he asked Shah Rukh Khan to hear the script and he is glad that SRK has liked it. With this, Aamir extended his best wishes for the project.

At the same event, Aamir Khan spoke about the failure of his latest release Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In his statement, Aamir said that he takes full responsibility for the film’s failure and would like to apologise to the audience who went to watch the film with a lot of expectations. He added that while they tried a lot to make the film work, they could not succeed and he is still trying to deal with Thugs of Hindostan not being liked by the audience.

