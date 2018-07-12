Aamir Khan is all set to entertain you with his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ronit Roy and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. There are reports that Aamir Khan will be essaying the role of Osho in his next. Mr Perfectionist has not yet signed for the role of Osho as he is focusing on his current movie Thugs Of Hindostan.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to entertain his fans with the upcoming movie. Aamir Khan will be seen essaying the role of Osho also known as Chandra Mohan Jain. The controversial leader and godman travelled the Indian states to spread the significance of meditation. Shakun Batra directorial will be produced by Khan and Karan Johar. As per sources, Khan is excited to dive into the skin of the character of Osho, who died of cardiac arrest back in 1990. As the actor has already started preparing for the role, fans should be ready to see him in a new avatar during the promotions of Thugs of Hindostan but there are reports that the star has not signed for the movie yet.

Sources close to the makers of an unnamed movie based on Osho’s life was noted saying that this is the first time that Aamir Khan and Karan Johar will collaborate for a movie. The official announcement of the movie will be made after Aamir completes his recent movie Thugs of Hindostan as the star wants to give all his time to the movie he is currently shooting for.

Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial will star legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ronit Roy and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, Thugs Of Hindostan will hit the floors on November 7, 2018. Ajay and Atul have given the music to the action-adventure film. Based on Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor, the movie is produced by Aditya Chopra.

