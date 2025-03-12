Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

A viral video from a party shows Aamir Khan chatting with Rohit Sharma when cricketer Rishabh Pant approached him. Aamir assumed Rishabh wanted a photo with him, but the cricketer actually wanted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor.

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor from a new commercial

Bollywood fans were taken by surprise when reports of a feud between Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan surfaced. The controversy, which also involves the Indian cricket team, started with a simple mistake but quickly turned into a heated exchange.

Aamir Khan’s Name Mix-Up Sparks Drama

A viral video from a party shows Aamir Khan chatting with Rohit Sharma when cricketer Rishabh Pant approached him. Aamir assumed Rishabh wanted a photo with him, but the cricketer actually wanted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Feeling slightly embarrassed, Aamir introduced Ranbir as “Tumhari generation ka sabse bada star, Ranbir Singh.”

Ranbir, visibly unimpressed, corrected Aamir’s mistake, prompting the senior actor to say, “Ek hi baat hai yaar, dono handsome munde hain.” However, Ranbir was not amused.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

I can’t stop laughing after seeing this #Ad The face-off between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor is so great that they should make a film together Rohit sharma,and #RishabhPant should also be given a chance in that film#RohitSharma #AamirKhan#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/p4bGwigKc1 — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGu04197245) March 12, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor’s Reaction: A Fiery Comeback

Ranbir was later heard jokingly telling Hardik Pandya, “Aise kaise Kapoor ko Singh bol diya? Main unko Salman bulaun toh?” The lighthearted jibe escalated when Aamir quipped that he wouldn’t mind being called Salman Khan, but he wouldn’t want to be mistaken for Arbaaz Khan.

To add to the fun, Arbaaz Khan himself appeared in the video, responding humorously, “Sohail pe bill phad deta.”

Tensions Rise: Ranbir Kapoor vs Aamir Khan

The playful banter took a sharper turn when Ranbir commented, “Saath (60) ke ho gaye hain, sathiya gaye hain. Retire hone bolo unko.” He then added in a conversation with Jackie Shroff, “Jalte hain mujhse kyunki voh sirf Khan hain aur main khandaan hoon.”

In response, Aamir Khan took a dig at younger actors, saying, “Aaj kal ke actors ka ego unki films ki earnings se bhi zyada bada hai.” This led to a heated exchange between the two Bollywood stars.

The Feud Takes a Fun Turn on Dream 11

Instead of letting the tension escalate further, Aamir and Ranbir decided to settle their rivalry on the field—with a match on Dream 11. The advertisement, packed with Bollywood-style drama, has caught fans’ attention and is being praised for its brilliant casting coup and storyline.

Just before the ad was revealed, Alia Bhatt hinted at the “battle” between the two actors. She shared a video holding a poster featuring Aamir and Ranbir, calling their collaboration an “ultimate blockbuster” and promising the “greatest rivalry” on screen.

While this feud may just be for entertainment, it has successfully generated buzz, leaving fans excited to see more of Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s onscreen chemistry in the future!

How Did The Internet React To Ranbir Kapoor And Aamir Khan Face-Off?

Aamir Khan & Ranbir Chemistry 😅

Too good! Sign them for a buddy comedy NOW. — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 12, 2025

Now this is epic acting in ads. I’m nostalgic for the good old days of nepotism—the kind that gave us Aamir, Hrithik, Ranbir… actual talent. If we’re stuck with nepotism anyway, can we at least bring that version back?#AamirKhan #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/bkOEYNUgRU — VinDee (@onestoryavenue) March 12, 2025

Hands down the most creative ad Ranbir & aamir just nailed it 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/W1ckWZI48G — vardaan🏹 (@vardaanvibe) March 12, 2025

ALSO READ: Why Is Mohan Babu Facing Murder Allegations Two Decades After Soundarya’s Death?