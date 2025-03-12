Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

A viral video from a party shows Aamir Khan chatting with Rohit Sharma when cricketer Rishabh Pant approached him. Aamir assumed Rishabh wanted a photo with him, but the cricketer actually wanted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor.

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor from a new commercial


Bollywood fans were taken by surprise when reports of a feud between Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan surfaced. The controversy, which also involves the Indian cricket team, started with a simple mistake but quickly turned into a heated exchange.

Aamir Khan’s Name Mix-Up Sparks Drama

A viral video from a party shows Aamir Khan chatting with Rohit Sharma when cricketer Rishabh Pant approached him. Aamir assumed Rishabh wanted a photo with him, but the cricketer actually wanted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Feeling slightly embarrassed, Aamir introduced Ranbir as “Tumhari generation ka sabse bada star, Ranbir Singh.”

Ranbir, visibly unimpressed, corrected Aamir’s mistake, prompting the senior actor to say, “Ek hi baat hai yaar, dono handsome munde hain.” However, Ranbir was not amused.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ranbir Kapoor’s Reaction: A Fiery Comeback

Ranbir was later heard jokingly telling Hardik Pandya, “Aise kaise Kapoor ko Singh bol diya? Main unko Salman bulaun toh?” The lighthearted jibe escalated when Aamir quipped that he wouldn’t mind being called Salman Khan, but he wouldn’t want to be mistaken for Arbaaz Khan.

To add to the fun, Arbaaz Khan himself appeared in the video, responding humorously, “Sohail pe bill phad deta.”

Tensions Rise: Ranbir Kapoor vs Aamir Khan

The playful banter took a sharper turn when Ranbir commented, “Saath (60) ke ho gaye hain, sathiya gaye hain. Retire hone bolo unko.” He then added in a conversation with Jackie Shroff, “Jalte hain mujhse kyunki voh sirf Khan hain aur main khandaan hoon.”

In response, Aamir Khan took a dig at younger actors, saying, “Aaj kal ke actors ka ego unki films ki earnings se bhi zyada bada hai.” This led to a heated exchange between the two Bollywood stars.

The Feud Takes a Fun Turn on Dream 11

Instead of letting the tension escalate further, Aamir and Ranbir decided to settle their rivalry on the field—with a match on Dream 11. The advertisement, packed with Bollywood-style drama, has caught fans’ attention and is being praised for its brilliant casting coup and storyline.

Just before the ad was revealed, Alia Bhatt hinted at the “battle” between the two actors. She shared a video holding a poster featuring Aamir and Ranbir, calling their collaboration an “ultimate blockbuster” and promising the “greatest rivalry” on screen.

While this feud may just be for entertainment, it has successfully generated buzz, leaving fans excited to see more of Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s onscreen chemistry in the future!

How Did The Internet React To Ranbir Kapoor And Aamir Khan Face-Off?

ALSO READ: Why Is Mohan Babu Facing Murder Allegations Two Decades After Soundarya’s Death?

Filed under

Aamir khan Bollywood News ranbir kapoor

newsx

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or...
Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kap

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them...
newsx

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Praises Youngest IPL Player Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Hails His Talent
newsx

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson’s Stunning Admission About MS Dhoni Will Leave You Surprised!
A 2015 NewsX report uncov

WATCH | NewsX Ground Report From 2015 Exposes Mass Graves In Balochistan, Highlights Pakistan Army’s...
newsx

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Reveals Heartbreak Over Jos Buttler’s Release From Rajasthan Royals, Calls For...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or...

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Praises Youngest IPL Player Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Hails His Talent

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Praises Youngest IPL Player Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Hails His Talent

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson’s Stunning Admission About MS Dhoni Will Leave You Surprised!

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson’s Stunning Admission About MS Dhoni Will Leave You Surprised!

WATCH | NewsX Ground Report From 2015 Exposes Mass Graves In Balochistan, Highlights Pakistan Army’s Atrocities

WATCH | NewsX Ground Report From 2015 Exposes Mass Graves In Balochistan, Highlights Pakistan Army’s...

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Reveals Heartbreak Over Jos Buttler’s Release From Rajasthan Royals, Calls For Rule Change

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Reveals Heartbreak Over Jos Buttler’s Release From Rajasthan Royals, Calls For...

Entertainment

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Kim Kardashian Panics After Losing A Very Expensive Diamond At Anant-Radhika Wedding: I Have To Pay For This

Kim Kardashian Panics After Losing A Very Expensive Diamond At Anant-Radhika Wedding: I Have To

Is Kartik Aaryan Dating His New Co-Star Sreeleela? Nora Fatehi Drops A Big Hint On Bollywood’s New Rumoured Couple

Is Kartik Aaryan Dating His New Co-Star Sreeleela? Nora Fatehi Drops A Big Hint On

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

Shocking! 22-Year-Old UK Student Sells Her Virginity For £1.7 Million To A Hollywood Star: I Secured My Future

Shocking! 22-Year-Old UK Student Sells Her Virginity For £1.7 Million To A Hollywood Star: I

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women