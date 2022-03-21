"Yes, I will definitely see. The story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad. Any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians," Khan said

Aamir Khan has joined the list of celebrities who have spoken out in support of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s new film, ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which is about the 1990 massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. Aamir Khan paid a visit to the national capital on Sunday to attend a fan gathering for SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR.’

On being asked by the media if he had watched ‘The Kashmir Files’, Aamir said in Hindi, “Ji zaroor dekhunga main…Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hain jo dil dukta hain usme…jo Kashmiri Pandits k sath hua hain, wo dukh ka baat hain…aur aise film jo bani hain uss topic pe woh yakennan har Hindustandi ko dekhna chaiye (Yes, I will definitely see. The story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad. Any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians).”

He added, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it. I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful.”

Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others star in ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which has so far grossed over Rs 150 crore at the movie office.