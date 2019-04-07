Superstar Aamir Khan recently shared a photo of himself with Chiranjeevi captioning the Southstar as an inspiration to him as they ran into each other at the Kyoto airport last night. Summoning the megastar as his inspiration, the Dangal actor knitted together his happiness towards meeting the South actor.

One among the most talented actor Aamir khan, who has a large fan base across the globe recetly met the person whom he admires. Yes, not everyday we get to see two superstars bonding together. Aamir and South superstar Chiranjeevi ran into each other at the Kyoto airport. The Dangaal actor shared a photo of himself with Chiranjeevi captioning the Southstar as an inspiration to him. It’s very rare when Aamir shares much about his contemporaries do, but this time he gave us a reason to adore them both. Chiranjeevi is a megastar of Telegu movies, worked over in more than 150 films. Not only this, but his breathtaking dance performance is worldwide famous. Spinning 39-years in the film fraternity the Legendary actor has a huge fan base all across the country.

Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise 🙂 .

Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir 🙏.

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/qpwqo9sRqt — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 7, 2019

Aamir further captioned saying that The legendary actor had discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. As we know that, Chiranjeevi will be soon seen in his next Sye Raa Narsihma Reddy,whicgh will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role and this will be Bachchan’s debut in debut in Telugu cinema. have a look below the gilpse of the role

T 3141 – Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER – Shivaji Ganesan ..

Surya and self !

Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration ,👣 i touch his feet !

அவர் மாஸ்டர் .. நாம் அவருடைய சீடர்கள் pic.twitter.com/u4dGGQE1Bd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2019

T 2758 – SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! మెగాస్టార్తో పని చేయడం గౌరవం pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

T 2758 – NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

The look of Amitabh looks really vibrant, with full grown white beard whereas, Chiranjeevi is donning in a regal attare. Amitabh remarked Chiranjeevi as a majestic superstar and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, he wrote this in his blog, ahead of shooting the film.

Hence, witnessing the two most prominent actors in one frame is a privilege for everyone.

On the work front, Aamir is all set to appear in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha, which is said to be an official remake of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks in a lead role. The actor has to lose at least 20 kg before the shoot of the films and currently he is on his diet regime.

