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Home > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’

Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’

Breaking his silence on the controversy surrounding his marriage to Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan has dismissed criticism from both political and religious quarters. The actor said all three of his marriages were civil unions and stressed that none of his wives converted to Islam.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt (Photo: X)
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 17:55 IST

Actor Aamir Khan has responded to the controversy surrounding his recent marriage to longtime partner Gauri Spratt, after facing criticism from both political and religious figures. The actor, who married Gauri in an intimate ceremony on July 5 at his Mumbai residence, addressed the issue in an interview with Rediff, saying his family has always embraced religious diversity and that none of his marriages involved religious conversion.

“The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family,” Aamir said. “Both my sisters are married to Hindus, my daughter is married to a Hindu, and my cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian.”

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‘None of my wives converted to Islam’

Responding to the criticism, Aamir clarified that his marriages to Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and now Gauri Spratt were all solemnised as civil marriages under Indian law. “Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion because we had civil marriages,” he said.

The actor also addressed speculation surrounding Gauri’s faith, saying, “Gauri is not even Hindu. She is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes.” Aamir and Gauri tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which allows people of different faiths to marry without either partner converting to the other’s religion.

What sparked the controversy?

The backlash began shortly after the wedding. Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane described the marriage as an example of “love jihad,” urging Hindu society to reflect on such relationships involving public figures. Separately, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, reportedly issued a fatwa objecting to the marriage. The cleric said, according to his interpretation of Islamic law, a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman unless she embraces Islam.

While the remarks generated widespread debate, the reported fatwa has no legal standing under Indian law and reflects the religious opinion of the cleric who issued it.

A relationship decades in the making

Aamir first introduced Gauri Spratt to the public during celebrations marking his 60th birthday, revealing that they had known each other for nearly 25 years before reconnecting and eventually beginning a relationship.

The couple married in a private ceremony attended by close family members, including Aamir’s children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, as well as Gauri’s son from her previous marriage.

Despite the political and religious criticism that followed, Aamir’s response underscored a consistent message: his personal relationships have always been guided by mutual respect rather than religious identity. By highlighting his family’s interfaith marriages and the legal framework under which he married, the actor sought to shift the conversation away from controversy and towards the values of choice and coexistence.

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Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’
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Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’

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Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’
Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’
Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’
Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’

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