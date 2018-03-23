Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, revealed that greatest hichki is his obsessive personality. In a video shared by the makers on YouTube, Aamir said that he tends to get easily obsessed with anything he does and he is still trying to overcome his this hichki. Hichki starring Rani Mukerji has hit the theatres today.

After Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan revealed their hichki to Rani Mukerji, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has finally decided to join the bandwagon and share his ‘hichki’ with all his fans as a mark of support. In a video released by the makers, Aamir reveals that his greatest hichki is his obsessive personality and he tends to get easily obsessed with anything he does. Congratulating Rani for the film, the superstar added that he is still trying to overcome his hichki.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Rani and the entire team of Hichki jo unhone ye subject liya hai aur meri shubhkaamnaayein unke saath hain. Meri life ki jo Hichki hai wo hai ki meri jo personality hai wo bahut hi obsessive personality hai. Aur sach to ye hai ke abhi tak mai is cheez ko sudhaar nahi paaya hoon. To meri struggle jaari hai. And hopefully, when I see the film, I will be able to address my Hichki and apne aap ko mai improve kar paunga. All the best to the team,” he said.

Also Read: Hichki Movie Review: Watch the movie for Rani Mukherji’s stellar performance

Sharing his first thoughts on the film, Aamir took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Just saw one of the most enjoyable films in a long time! Great story! Amazing performances! Superb film! Thoroughly enjoyed it! It’s called Hichki. Please don’t miss it! Thank you Rani, Sidharth, Neeraj Kabi and the entire cast of young students. You were absolutely amazing! Love. a.” Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki chronicles the story of Naina Mathur, who suffers from a nervous system syndrome known as ‘Tourette Syndrome.’ The film will hit the screens on March 23rd, 2017.

Also Read: Salman Khan shares his ‘hichki’; says he took his work very lightly

Also Read: Varun Dhawan reveals his ‘hichki’ to Rani Mukerji; says I just froze and started talking too fast

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App